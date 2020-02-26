LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

25 February 2020
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak has reportedly died at the age of 92.

Hosni Mubarak served as Egyptian president between 1981 and 2011, but resigned as a result of the Arab Spring protests that erupted in the country in 2011.

His family earlier said he underwent surgery at the weekend without giving further details.

He ruled Egypt for 30 years before he was forced to step down on February 11, 2011 as a result of the January 25 revolution.

Before becoming president, Mubarak was a commander in the Egyptian Air Force from 1972-1975. Mubarak assumed presidency following the assassination of former President Anwar Sadat, with whom he served as vice-president.

