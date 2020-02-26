LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

“Don’t come to Greece”, PM Mitsotakis warns migrants not qualifying for asylum

26 February 2020
66 Views

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday underlined the government’s determination to proceed with the construction of new closed facilities for migrants and asylum seekers on the northeastern Aegean islands and appealed to those opposing the plan to dial down their reactions, noting that these were “fruitless and lead nowhere”. He also sent a message to those who chose to come to Greece despite knowing that they were not entitled to asylum, urging them to stay away.

In joint statements after his meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov after the end of the 4th Greece-Bulgaria High Level Council in Alexandroupolis, Mitsotakis said that the construction of modern, guarded facilities for migrants was in the islands’ best interests.

He noted that “the construction of the new modern facilities began on Tuesday, so that the old problematic camps can close”.

Mitsotakis stressed that Greece’s policy on managing migration and refugees has changed: “The borders in Evros are now much better guarded and the sea borders are also better guarded. The legal framework that is at our disposal has become stricter and more flexible. And following an exhaustive dialogue with the local communities on the islands, the decisions are finally being implemented.”

“Don’t come to Greece” was the prime minister’s message to those not entitled to international protection as refugees. “I want to send a clear message to those not entitled to asylum, who nevertheless choose to come to our country. Don’t come because the route on which the traffickers are leading you, for which you pay them handsomely, does not lead to the Greek mainland and ultimately to Europe. It stops on the islands and from there starts the road of your return”, underlined Mitsotakis.

You may be interested

Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review
FINANCE
shares26 views
FINANCE
shares26 views

Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

Greece’s international creditors are expected to publish their report on the Greek economy as part of the fifth post-bailout review…

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday
ART
shares30 views
ART
shares30 views

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

The funeral service of popular Greek actor Kostas Voutsas, who died on Wednesday at the age of 88, will be…

Government withdraws anti-riot forces from Chios & Lesvos
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views

Government withdraws anti-riot forces from Chios & Lesvos

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

Anti-riot police forces are expected to withdraw from Lesvos and Chios on Thursday morning as the situation is out of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17473 views
shares17473 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13058 views
shares13058 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12763 views1
shares12763 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11845 views
shares11845 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10964 views
shares10964 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review
FINANCE
shares26 views
FINANCE
shares26 views

Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

Greece’s international creditors are expected to publish their report on the Greek economy as part of the fifth post-bailout review today. According to local reports, the report…

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday
ART
shares30 views
ART
shares30 views

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

The funeral service of popular Greek actor Kostas Voutsas, who died on Wednesday at the age of 88, will be held at the Metropolis of Athens on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review
FINANCE
shares26 views
FINANCE
shares26 views

Athens expects positive post-bailout economic review

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

Greece’s international creditors are expected to publish their report on the Greek economy as part of the fifth post-bailout review today. According to local reports, the report…

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday
ART
shares30 views
ART
shares30 views

Kostas Voutsas’s funeral will take place Friday

Panos - Feb 27, 2020

The funeral service of popular Greek actor Kostas Voutsas, who died on Wednesday at the age of 88, will be held at the Metropolis of Athens on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments