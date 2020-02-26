Coronavirus: Watch live on an interactive map how the virus is spreading
The victims of coronavirus worldwide are rising dramatically, with Italy counting seven deaths already.
Johns Hopkins University (JHU) has created an interactive real-time map showing the spread of coronavirus worldwide.
Data are being obtained from the World Health Organization, the China Health Commission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other organizations.
It is recalled that the WHO has declared a worldwide alarm for the disease.
As of 24 February 2020 (3.20 pm), 79.524 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with 2.626 dead.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (Coronavirus disease 2019, COVID-19), also known as acute respiratory disease 2019-nCoV, is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, a virus closely related to SARS.
See the interactive map here.
You may be interested
Scottish MP invited drag queen called “Flowjob” to a primary schoolPanos - Feb 26, 2020
A Scottish MP invited a drag queen called ‘Flowjob’ who had previously uploaded sexually explicit content to Twitter to a…
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak dies at 91Panos - Feb 26, 2020
Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak has reportedly died at the age of 92. Hosni Mubarak served as Egyptian president between…
The government signs agreement with UEFA and FIFAPanos - Feb 26, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and FIFA Vice President Greg Clark on Tuesday at the…
Leave a Comment