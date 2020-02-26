LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus: Watch live on an interactive map how the virus is spreading

25 February 2020
The victims of coronavirus worldwide are rising dramatically, with Italy counting seven deaths already.

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) has created an interactive real-time map showing the spread of coronavirus worldwide.

Data are being obtained from the World Health Organization, the China Health Commission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other organizations.

It is recalled that the WHO has declared a worldwide alarm for the disease.

As of 24 February 2020 (3.20 pm), 79.524 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with 2.626 dead.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (Coronavirus disease 2019, COVID-19), also known as acute respiratory disease 2019-nCoV, is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, a virus closely related to SARS.

See the interactive map here.

