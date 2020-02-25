PM Mitsotakis meets with UEFA President on reforms in Greek football

LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

25 February 2020
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA vice-president, Greg Clarke at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Tuesday morning where they signed two agreement in an effort to address problems plaguing Greek football.

On Monday, Aleksander Ceferin met a delegation of the Greek Football Federation (EPO) in a friendly atmosphere in the presence of FIFA / UEFA Representative Herbert Hubel and Independent Expert Petr Fusek.

The UEFA president stressed that both sides are on the right track and expressed optimism that a solution would be found for Greece.

Mr. Ceferin said: “We had a very friendly discussion. We talked about Greek football issues and the dialogue with the government. We talked about non-governmental interventions, which the government does not want, but we need its help.”

