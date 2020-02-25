PM Mitsotakis meets with UEFA President on reforms in Greek football

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA vice-president, Greg Clarke at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Tuesday morning where they signed two agreement in an effort to address problems plaguing Greek football.

On Monday, Aleksander Ceferin met a delegation of the Greek Football Federation (EPO) in a friendly atmosphere in the presence of FIFA / UEFA Representative Herbert Hubel and Independent Expert Petr Fusek.

The UEFA president stressed that both sides are on the right track and expressed optimism that a solution would be found for Greece.

Mr. Ceferin said: “We had a very friendly discussion. We talked about Greek football issues and the dialogue with the government. We talked about non-governmental interventions, which the government does not want, but we need its help.”