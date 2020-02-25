LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Panic spreads in Italy as death toll from new COVID-19 reaches 7

25 February 2020
13 Views

Italy on Monday reported seven deaths and more than 220 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, amid growing anxiety about the spread of the virus in Europe.
Two virus clusters developed last week in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto. Infections have also been reported in the neighbouring regions of Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont.
Civil Protection Agency chief Angelo Borrelli reported a total of 229 contagions, including the dead and three older cases in Rome, one of whom recovered and was dismissed from hospital on Saturday.
The figures make Italy the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe, and the fourth in the world after China, Japan and South Korea.

Meanwhile, the United States is said to also be among the countries where the new COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic is rapidly spreading, as 19 more cases have been recorded in the last 48 hours. Panic has started to spread in Italy, as images of empty shelves in supermarkets are being shared around the world.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the total number of deaths worldwide stands at 1,701 and those infected are 80,146, with 27,563 patients recovering.

In China, 71 more deaths were reported, while South Korea reported one more victim.

You may be interested

Four romantic Greek destinations for every season
GREECE
shares1540 views
GREECE
shares1540 views

Four romantic Greek destinations for every season

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

Winter in the heart of Epirus? Spring in the mythical land of the Centaurs? Summer on the matchless beaches of…

Dramatic video shows Porsche crashing into barrier
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

Dramatic video shows Porsche crashing into barrier

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

A dramatic video shows the moment a Porsche driver loses control of his car, crashing into barriers on a California…

Cybercrime: Europe’s most and least secure countries – Where Greece ranks
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Cybercrime: Europe’s most and least secure countries – Where Greece ranks

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

Specops Software has released data showing the countries in Europe most and least susceptible to cyber crimes. The company analysed…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17431 views
shares17431 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13049 views
shares13049 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12755 views1
shares12755 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11834 views
shares11834 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10940 views
shares10940 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Four romantic Greek destinations for every season
GREECE
shares1540 views
GREECE
shares1540 views

Four romantic Greek destinations for every season

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

Winter in the heart of Epirus? Spring in the mythical land of the Centaurs? Summer on the matchless beaches of a Cycladic island? Autumn in a picture-perfect…

Dramatic video shows Porsche crashing into barrier
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

Dramatic video shows Porsche crashing into barrier

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

A dramatic video shows the moment a Porsche driver loses control of his car, crashing into barriers on a California highway after swerving along the road. The…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Four romantic Greek destinations for every season
GREECE
shares1540 views
GREECE
shares1540 views

Four romantic Greek destinations for every season

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

Winter in the heart of Epirus? Spring in the mythical land of the Centaurs? Summer on the matchless beaches of a Cycladic island? Autumn in a picture-perfect…

Dramatic video shows Porsche crashing into barrier
GREECE
shares2 views
GREECE
shares2 views

Dramatic video shows Porsche crashing into barrier

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

A dramatic video shows the moment a Porsche driver loses control of his car, crashing into barriers on a California highway after swerving along the road. The…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments