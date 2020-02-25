Coronavirus: Greek government to issue legislative act to deal with disease
Spokesperson Stelios Petsas said the government would issue a legislative act that would include 5 clauses aimed at addressing the coronavirus threat during a press briefing on Tuesday.
According to Mr. Petsas, the articles will cover the following:
The first article deals with measures to prevent, monitor and restrict the spread of the disease.
The second article deals with personnel issues to counter the spread of coronavirus.
The third article deals with public procurement matters and in particular the direct supply, by circumventing all the standing regulations, sanitary material, personal protective measures and medicines.
The fourth article deals with issues of a forced seizure by the State, of private clinics and clinics, Intensive Care Units (ICUs), hotels, private housing services, other public or legal entities owned by public law.
The fifth article relates to the Ministry of Health’s extraordinary financial grant to cover the emergency needs of medical, nursing and healthcare personnel, to purchase materials and to take protective measures.
You may be interested
Four romantic Greek destinations for every seasonPanos - Feb 25, 2020
Winter in the heart of Epirus? Spring in the mythical land of the Centaurs? Summer on the matchless beaches of…
Dramatic video shows Porsche crashing into barrierPanos - Feb 25, 2020
A dramatic video shows the moment a Porsche driver loses control of his car, crashing into barriers on a California…
Cybercrime: Europe’s most and least secure countries – Where Greece ranksPanos - Feb 25, 2020
Specops Software has released data showing the countries in Europe most and least susceptible to cyber crimes. The company analysed…
Leave a Comment