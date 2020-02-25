LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus: Greek government to issue legislative act to deal with disease

25 February 2020
19 Views

Spokesperson Stelios Petsas said the government would issue a legislative act that would include 5 clauses aimed at addressing the coronavirus threat during a press briefing on Tuesday.

According to Mr. Petsas, the articles will cover the following:

The first article deals with measures to prevent, monitor and restrict the spread of the disease.

The second article deals with personnel issues to counter the spread of coronavirus.

The third article deals with public procurement matters and in particular the direct supply, by circumventing all the standing regulations, sanitary material, personal protective measures and medicines.

The fourth article deals with issues of a forced seizure by the State, of private clinics and clinics, Intensive Care Units (ICUs), hotels, private housing services, other public or legal entities owned by public law.

The fifth article relates to the Ministry of Health’s extraordinary financial grant to cover the emergency needs of medical, nursing and healthcare personnel, to purchase materials and to take protective measures.

You may be interested

Four romantic Greek destinations for every season
GREECE
shares1540 views
GREECE
shares1540 views

Four romantic Greek destinations for every season

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

Winter in the heart of Epirus? Spring in the mythical land of the Centaurs? Summer on the matchless beaches of…

Dramatic video shows Porsche crashing into barrier
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Dramatic video shows Porsche crashing into barrier

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

A dramatic video shows the moment a Porsche driver loses control of his car, crashing into barriers on a California…

Cybercrime: Europe’s most and least secure countries – Where Greece ranks
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Cybercrime: Europe’s most and least secure countries – Where Greece ranks

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

Specops Software has released data showing the countries in Europe most and least susceptible to cyber crimes. The company analysed…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17432 views
shares17432 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13049 views
shares13049 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12755 views1
shares12755 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11834 views
shares11834 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10940 views
shares10940 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Four romantic Greek destinations for every season
GREECE
shares1540 views
GREECE
shares1540 views

Four romantic Greek destinations for every season

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

Winter in the heart of Epirus? Spring in the mythical land of the Centaurs? Summer on the matchless beaches of a Cycladic island? Autumn in a picture-perfect…

Dramatic video shows Porsche crashing into barrier
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Dramatic video shows Porsche crashing into barrier

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

A dramatic video shows the moment a Porsche driver loses control of his car, crashing into barriers on a California highway after swerving along the road. The…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Four romantic Greek destinations for every season
GREECE
shares1540 views
GREECE
shares1540 views

Four romantic Greek destinations for every season

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

Winter in the heart of Epirus? Spring in the mythical land of the Centaurs? Summer on the matchless beaches of a Cycladic island? Autumn in a picture-perfect…

Dramatic video shows Porsche crashing into barrier
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Dramatic video shows Porsche crashing into barrier

Panos - Feb 25, 2020

A dramatic video shows the moment a Porsche driver loses control of his car, crashing into barriers on a California highway after swerving along the road. The…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments