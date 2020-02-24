Tsitsipas wins ATP Open 13 Provence beating Aliassime in straight sets
Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (6-3, 6-4) in final of the Open 13 Provence championship in Marseille defending his title.
