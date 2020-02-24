Health Minister Kikilias says country is adequately prepared to deal with coronavirus

Following the meeting with PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion, Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias said that all needed measures had been taken to protect public health in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Minister outlined to the press corp that Greece was ready to address the issue, while he called on all to keep their calm. He said more statements woud be released by the Health Ministry later in the day.

Greek Health Ministry to hold extraordinary meeting Sunday evening over coronavirus

As concern grows in neighbouring Italy after the number of coronavirus cases reaching 132 in the country, the Greek Health Ministry has called an extraordinary meeting for 19.00 on Sunday.

Officials will examine the latest news as it “continues its targeted awareness campaign for visitors arriving from third countries to Greece, by issuing new brochures and posters for airports and ports,” a press briefing revealed on Sunday.

Out of the 132 cases in Italy, 26 patients are in hospital intensive care units.

Milan’s mayor, Beppe Sala, has instructed that the city schools remain closed throughout the next week as a precautionary measure to prevent further spread of the virus. He also added that large expos and events could be cancelled for the immediate future.

By the decision of the Veneto Regional Governor, Luca Zaia, all public events will be suspended until the end of the month. These measures include stopping the events of the traditional Venice Carnival while all schools, museums and universities in the region will also remain closed.