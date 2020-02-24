Generally fair weather forecast
Generally fair weather in Greece on Monday, with variable winds 3-5 on the Beaufort scale, turning to 7 at places in the Aegean.
Temperatures to rise from 01C to 19C. In Athens, fair weather, winds 3-5 on the Beaufort scale, temperatures from 05C to 19C. In Thessaloniki, generally fair, with winds 4-5 on the Beaufort scale, rising to 7 in the afternoon. Temperatures from 03C to 17C.
You may be interested
Health Minister Kikilias says country is adequately prepared to deal with coronavirusmakis - Feb 24, 2020
Following the meeting with PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion, Health Minister Vasilis Kikilias said that all needed measures…
Washington Post on Parthenon sculptures: “Give Iris her body back, Britain”Panos - Feb 24, 2020
In an article entitled “Give Iris her body back, Britain”, the Washington Post says it is time for the British…
Tsitsipas wins ATP Open 13 Provence beating Aliassime in straight setsPanos - Feb 24, 2020
Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (6-3, 6-4) in final of the Open 13 Provence championship in Marseille defending his…
Leave a Comment