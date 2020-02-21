EU Leaders fail to agree on new seven-year budget
According to the EU Council President Charles Michel, more time is needed to agree on the budget.
A summit of European Union leaders has failed to come up with an agreement on the bloc’s seven-year-long budget, worth about one trillion euros, media reports say.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the differences between the EU leaders are too big to be able to agree on the budget now.
“The differences were simply too big…Even rough data of the new proposal was enough to show that this would not be enough to bridge the differences,” Merkel said, as quoted by Reuters.
French President Emmanuel Macron said he had deep regrets over the fact that it was not possible to reach an agreement on the budget.
You may be interested
SYRIZA historian: Greece should import 1 million immigrants!makis - Feb 20, 2020
Historian Antonis Liakos, a member of the leftist major opposition party SYRIZA, expressed the view that Greece should import 1…
This is why the Dutch prefer Greece as a holiday destination for 2020Panos - Feb 20, 2020
The reasons Greece is one of the most preferred destinations for Dutch tourists were outlined in a survey carried out…
Erdogan bizarre statement: Greece slowly accepting the status-quo Turkey declared in MediterraneanPanos - Feb 20, 2020
In an incomprehensible statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Athens has begun to accept the status quo declared…
Leave a Comment