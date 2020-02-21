LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

EU Leaders fail to agree on new seven-year budget

21 February 2020
8 Views

According to the EU Council President Charles Michel, more time is needed to agree on the budget.

A summit of European Union leaders has failed to come up with an agreement on the bloc’s seven-year-long budget, worth about one trillion euros, media reports say.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the differences between the EU leaders are too big to be able to agree on the budget now.

“The differences were simply too big…Even rough data of the new proposal was enough to show that this would not be enough to bridge the differences,” Merkel said, as quoted by Reuters.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he had deep regrets over the fact that it was not possible to reach an agreement on the budget.

You may be interested

SYRIZA historian: Greece should import 1 million immigrants!
POLITICS
shares49 views
POLITICS
shares49 views

SYRIZA historian: Greece should import 1 million immigrants!

makis - Feb 20, 2020

Historian Antonis Liakos, a member of the leftist major opposition party SYRIZA, expressed the view that Greece should import 1…

This is why the Dutch prefer Greece as a holiday destination for 2020
GREECE
shares56 views
GREECE
shares56 views

This is why the Dutch prefer Greece as a holiday destination for 2020

Panos - Feb 20, 2020

The reasons Greece is one of the most preferred destinations for Dutch tourists were outlined in a survey carried out…

Erdogan bizarre statement: Greece slowly accepting the status-quo Turkey declared in Mediterranean
GREECE
shares31 views
GREECE
shares31 views

Erdogan bizarre statement: Greece slowly accepting the status-quo Turkey declared in Mediterranean

Panos - Feb 20, 2020

In an incomprehensible statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Athens has begun to accept the status quo declared…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17348 views
shares17348 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13035 views
shares13035 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12743 views1
shares12743 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11822 views
shares11822 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10899 views
shares10899 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
SYRIZA historian: Greece should import 1 million immigrants!
POLITICS
shares49 views
POLITICS
shares49 views

SYRIZA historian: Greece should import 1 million immigrants!

makis - Feb 20, 2020

Historian Antonis Liakos, a member of the leftist major opposition party SYRIZA, expressed the view that Greece should import 1 million immigrants to address its collapsing birth…

This is why the Dutch prefer Greece as a holiday destination for 2020
GREECE
shares56 views
GREECE
shares56 views

This is why the Dutch prefer Greece as a holiday destination for 2020

Panos - Feb 20, 2020

The reasons Greece is one of the most preferred destinations for Dutch tourists were outlined in a survey carried out by Griekenland.net. As the data of the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
SYRIZA historian: Greece should import 1 million immigrants!
POLITICS
shares49 views
POLITICS
shares49 views

SYRIZA historian: Greece should import 1 million immigrants!

makis - Feb 20, 2020

Historian Antonis Liakos, a member of the leftist major opposition party SYRIZA, expressed the view that Greece should import 1 million immigrants to address its collapsing birth…

This is why the Dutch prefer Greece as a holiday destination for 2020
GREECE
shares56 views
GREECE
shares56 views

This is why the Dutch prefer Greece as a holiday destination for 2020

Panos - Feb 20, 2020

The reasons Greece is one of the most preferred destinations for Dutch tourists were outlined in a survey carried out by Griekenland.net. As the data of the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments