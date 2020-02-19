Weather forecast: Sunny
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 01C to 19C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 02C and 17C. Partly cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-17C. Sunny in Athens, 05C-16C; the same for Thessaloniki, 04C-15C.
