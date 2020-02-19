LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Venezuelan “blood gold” could be used to fund terror attacks

19 February 2020
11 Views

A plane that made a forced landing in the Caribbean was carrying a ton of Venezuelan gold, which may have been destined for the Middle East and could have funded terrorist attacks against Jewish communities, the Simon Wiesenthal Center reported.

The gold ingots packed in suitcases was valued at over 50 million, according to the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

However, the gold proved to heavy, necessitating a forced landing on the Caribbean island of Aruba, a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

According to the control tower, the plane ID number was registered to a California address, which was last flown 20 years prior.

The plane’s three Venezuelan crewmen, who were detained by US agents, reportedly claimed that they were en route to Mexico, and then for an onward shipment to Dubai.

Source: jpost

You may be interested

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: Minority in Thrace is and will remain Turkish
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: Minority in Thrace is and will remain Turkish

Panos - Feb 19, 2020

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu launched an attack on the President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos for mislabelling the…

European Court of Human Rights approves summary deportations of illegal immigrants
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

European Court of Human Rights approves summary deportations of illegal immigrants

Panos - Feb 19, 2020

In a landmark decision that will have potentially seismic implications for immigration policy in Europe, the European Court of Human…

Cyprus: French Defence Minister expresses solidarity to Cyprus
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Cyprus: French Defence Minister expresses solidarity to Cyprus

Panos - Feb 19, 2020

France’s solidarity to Cyprus expressed today French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who was received this morning by the President of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17299 views
shares17299 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13023 views
shares13023 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12735 views1
shares12735 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11815 views
shares11815 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10872 views
shares10872 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: Minority in Thrace is and will remain Turkish
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: Minority in Thrace is and will remain Turkish

Panos - Feb 19, 2020

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu launched an attack on the President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos for mislabelling the Muslims minority in Thrace as Greek, instead…

European Court of Human Rights approves summary deportations of illegal immigrants
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

European Court of Human Rights approves summary deportations of illegal immigrants

Panos - Feb 19, 2020

In a landmark decision that will have potentially seismic implications for immigration policy in Europe, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Spain acted…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: Minority in Thrace is and will remain Turkish
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu: Minority in Thrace is and will remain Turkish

Panos - Feb 19, 2020

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu launched an attack on the President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos for mislabelling the Muslims minority in Thrace as Greek, instead…

European Court of Human Rights approves summary deportations of illegal immigrants
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

European Court of Human Rights approves summary deportations of illegal immigrants

Panos - Feb 19, 2020

In a landmark decision that will have potentially seismic implications for immigration policy in Europe, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Spain acted…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments