LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

European Court of Human Rights approves summary deportations of illegal immigrants

19 February 2020
2 Views

In a landmark decision that will have potentially seismic implications for immigration policy in Europe, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Spain acted lawfully when it summarily deported two migrants who illegally tried to enter Spanish territory.

The Strasbourg-based court — which has jurisdiction over 47 European countries, and whose rulings are binding on all 27 member states of the European Union — ruled that in order for migrants to benefit from certain human rights protections, such as access to lawyers, interpreters and the right to remain in Europe, they must first enter European territory in a legal, as opposed to an illegal, manner.

The ruling, which effectively authorizes European governments summarily to deport illegal migrants immediately at the border, transfers some decision-making powers on immigration back to European nation states. The ruling is being viewed as a major victory for those who believe that sovereign nation states have the right to decide who is and is not allowed to enter their territory.

The Spanish case dates back to August 2014, when hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa stormed the border fence at Melilla, a Spanish exclave in North Africa. After spending several hours perched on top of the fence, two men, one from Ivory Coast and the other from Mali, climbed down and were handcuffed by Spanish border police, who handed them over to Moroccan authorities.

The two Africans said they were never given a chance to explain their personal circumstances or receive help from lawyers or interpreters. In February 2015, with the help of human rights lawyers, the pair took their case to the ECHR.

In October 2017, the ECHR ruled that summary deportations were a violation of European law. The Court determined that Spanish border police had failed to verify the identity of the migrants, or to provide them with access to lawyers, translators or medical personnel. It ordered Spain to pay each of the men €5,000. In December 2017, Spain’s previous center-right government appealed the ruling.

On February 13, 2020, the ECHR unanimously reversed its previous judgment. In a statement, it explained:

“The Court considered that the applicants had in fact placed themselves in an unlawful situation when they had deliberately attempted to enter Spain on 13 August 2014 by crossing the Melilla border protection structures as part of a large group and at an unauthorized location, taking advantage of the group’s large numbers and using force. They had thus chosen not to use the legal procedures which existed in order to enter Spanish territory lawfully. Consequently, the Court considered that the lack of individual removal decisions could be attributed to the fact that the applicants — assuming that they had wished to assert rights under the Convention — had not made use of the official entry procedures existing for that purpose, and that it had thus been a consequence of their own conduct.

“In so far as it had found that the lack of an individualized procedure for their removal had been the consequence of the applicants’ own conduct, the Court could not hold the respondent State responsible for the lack of a legal remedy in Melilla enabling them to challenge that removal.”

The ECHR added that the two men could have applied for visas, or for international protection, at an official border crossing or at Spanish embassies or consulates in Morocco or in their home countries.

Source: gatestone institute

You may be interested

Cyprus: French Defence Minister expresses solidarity to Cyprus
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Cyprus: French Defence Minister expresses solidarity to Cyprus

Panos - Feb 19, 2020

France’s solidarity to Cyprus expressed today French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who was received this morning by the President of…

Document reveals EU’s intention to ask for return of Parthenon Marbles
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Document reveals EU’s intention to ask for return of Parthenon Marbles

Panos - Feb 19, 2020

A draft document from top European Union diplomats was revealed on Tuesday, showing that the Union is considering the attachment…

Greece: Key axes of development policy for economy were presented at government’s Economic Policy Council
FINANCE
shares16 views
FINANCE
shares16 views

Greece: Key axes of development policy for economy were presented at government’s Economic Policy Council

Panos - Feb 19, 2020

The government’s Economic Policy Council convened on Tuesday, under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. During the meeting, the key points of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17297 views
shares17297 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13023 views
shares13023 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12734 views1
shares12734 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11815 views
shares11815 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10871 views
shares10871 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Cyprus: French Defence Minister expresses solidarity to Cyprus
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Cyprus: French Defence Minister expresses solidarity to Cyprus

Panos - Feb 19, 2020

France’s solidarity to Cyprus expressed today French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who was received this morning by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, at…

Document reveals EU’s intention to ask for return of Parthenon Marbles
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Document reveals EU’s intention to ask for return of Parthenon Marbles

Panos - Feb 19, 2020

A draft document from top European Union diplomats was revealed on Tuesday, showing that the Union is considering the attachment to its post-Brexit negotiations’ strategy of a…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Cyprus: French Defence Minister expresses solidarity to Cyprus
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Cyprus: French Defence Minister expresses solidarity to Cyprus

Panos - Feb 19, 2020

France’s solidarity to Cyprus expressed today French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who was received this morning by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, at…

Document reveals EU’s intention to ask for return of Parthenon Marbles
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Document reveals EU’s intention to ask for return of Parthenon Marbles

Panos - Feb 19, 2020

A draft document from top European Union diplomats was revealed on Tuesday, showing that the Union is considering the attachment to its post-Brexit negotiations’ strategy of a…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments