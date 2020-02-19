Cyprus: French Defence Minister expresses solidarity to Cyprus

France’s solidarity to Cyprus expressed today French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who was received this morning by the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, at the Presidential Palace, in the presence of Defence Minister Savvas Angelides.

After the meeting, Florence Parly told reporters that “it was an opportunity to express our solidarity for Cyprus, which is under strong international pressure. France is a friend of Cyprus and I reiterated our solidarity. That was our main message”. She added that she would visit the Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier in the area in the afternoon.

Responding to a question, she said that “our solidarity is expressed in many ways. We have strong bilateral cooperation with Cyprus. Cyprus often hosts our navy in its ports, and we are very grateful for that, while it is also involved in the efficiency of our aircraft carriers’ operations”.

Source: balkaneu