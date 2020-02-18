Weather forecast: Sunny
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Tuesday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern and western parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 01C to 19C. Scattered clouds in the eastern parts with temperatures between 02C and 17C. Partly cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-17C. Sunny in Athens, 05C-16C; the same for Thessaloniki, 04C-15C.
You may be interested
“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”Panos - Feb 18, 2020
At a time when the mainstream narrative is all about how Greece’s ‘best and brightest’ minds have been fleeing the…
Greek products excluded from revised US tariffs list against EUPanos - Feb 18, 2020
Olive oil and all related products, as well as cheeses and wines exported by Greece to the United States will…
Mike Bloomberg considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate, according to Drudge ReportPanos - Feb 18, 2020
Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate after positive internal polling about the potential…
Leave a Comment