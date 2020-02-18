LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Strikes over social security bill

18 February 2020
40 Views

Athens buses, trolleys as well as the metro and tram services will come to a complete halt on Tuesday due to the 24-hour strike called by the Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY) against the government’s social security bill.

The Athens suburban railway (Proastiakos) and intercity trains announced late on Monday that they will also participate in the strikes.

ADEDY is also staging a protest rally at Klafthmonos Square in the city centre at 11:00 am on Tuesday, while the Athens Labor Center and the Greek Communist Party’s affiliate workers’ union PAME will stage separate rallies in central Athens at 10.30 am.

Public hospitals will operate on skeleton staff, as the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospitals Workers (POEDIN) is also taking part in the strike.

Most ferries at the ports of Piraeus, Lavrio and Rafina will remain docked on Tuesday, as five seamen’s unions are joining the strike, led by the Panhellenic Union of Merchant Navy Seamen (PENEN). Passengers are advised to contact port authorities and tourist agencies for details.

Please note that due to a work stoppage called by the National Federation of Journalists’ Unions (POESY), ANA-MPA will not be sending news stories out from 12:00 to 15:00 on Tuesday.

POESY has called the strike in support of the national strike.

You may be interested

“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”
GREECE
shares1600 views
GREECE
shares1600 views

“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

At a time when the mainstream narrative is all about how Greece’s ‘best and brightest’ minds have been fleeing the…

Greek products excluded from revised US tariffs list against EU
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Greek products excluded from revised US tariffs list against EU

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

Olive oil and all related products, as well as cheeses and wines exported by Greece to the United States will…

Mike Bloomberg considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate, according to Drudge Report
GREECE
shares19 views
GREECE
shares19 views

Mike Bloomberg considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate, according to Drudge Report

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate after positive internal polling about the potential…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17287 views
shares17287 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13020 views
shares13020 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12734 views1
shares12734 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11815 views
shares11815 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10866 views
shares10866 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”
GREECE
shares1600 views
GREECE
shares1600 views

“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

At a time when the mainstream narrative is all about how Greece’s ‘best and brightest’ minds have been fleeing the country in drones, many of them coming…

Greek products excluded from revised US tariffs list against EU
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Greek products excluded from revised US tariffs list against EU

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

Olive oil and all related products, as well as cheeses and wines exported by Greece to the United States will remain unaffected by the US tariff regime…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”
GREECE
shares1600 views
GREECE
shares1600 views

“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

At a time when the mainstream narrative is all about how Greece’s ‘best and brightest’ minds have been fleeing the country in drones, many of them coming…

Greek products excluded from revised US tariffs list against EU
GREECE
shares22 views
GREECE
shares22 views

Greek products excluded from revised US tariffs list against EU

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

Olive oil and all related products, as well as cheeses and wines exported by Greece to the United States will remain unaffected by the US tariff regime…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments