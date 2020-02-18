Strikes over social security bill
Athens buses, trolleys as well as the metro and tram services will come to a complete halt on Tuesday due to the 24-hour strike called by the Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY) against the government’s social security bill.
The Athens suburban railway (Proastiakos) and intercity trains announced late on Monday that they will also participate in the strikes.
ADEDY is also staging a protest rally at Klafthmonos Square in the city centre at 11:00 am on Tuesday, while the Athens Labor Center and the Greek Communist Party’s affiliate workers’ union PAME will stage separate rallies in central Athens at 10.30 am.
Public hospitals will operate on skeleton staff, as the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospitals Workers (POEDIN) is also taking part in the strike.
Most ferries at the ports of Piraeus, Lavrio and Rafina will remain docked on Tuesday, as five seamen’s unions are joining the strike, led by the Panhellenic Union of Merchant Navy Seamen (PENEN). Passengers are advised to contact port authorities and tourist agencies for details.
Please note that due to a work stoppage called by the National Federation of Journalists’ Unions (POESY), ANA-MPA will not be sending news stories out from 12:00 to 15:00 on Tuesday.
POESY has called the strike in support of the national strike.
You may be interested
“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”Panos - Feb 18, 2020
At a time when the mainstream narrative is all about how Greece’s ‘best and brightest’ minds have been fleeing the…
Greek products excluded from revised US tariffs list against EUPanos - Feb 18, 2020
Olive oil and all related products, as well as cheeses and wines exported by Greece to the United States will…
Mike Bloomberg considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate, according to Drudge ReportPanos - Feb 18, 2020
Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate after positive internal polling about the potential…
Leave a Comment