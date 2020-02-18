LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek products excluded from revised US tariffs list against EU

18 February 2020
24 Views

Olive oil and all related products, as well as cheeses and wines exported by Greece to the United States will remain unaffected by the US tariff regime imposed on the EU products, according to a revised list of products under the US sanctions decision of February 15 issued by the US Department of Commerce.

Apart from the above products, plum juice was also excluded from the list of tariffs.

Greece has repeatedly emphasised that the agri-food sector has been disproportionately affected by the sanctions, stressing measures are needed to mitigate the adverse impact as well as to formulate a positive agenda with the US in order to tone down the political feud in trade.

You may be interested

“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”
GREECE
shares1600 views
GREECE
shares1600 views

“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

At a time when the mainstream narrative is all about how Greece’s ‘best and brightest’ minds have been fleeing the…

Mike Bloomberg considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate, according to Drudge Report
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Mike Bloomberg considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate, according to Drudge Report

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate after positive internal polling about the potential…

Greece leads unemployment rate in EU, Eurostat data shows
GREECE
shares33 views
GREECE
shares33 views

Greece leads unemployment rate in EU, Eurostat data shows

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

As new data from Eurostat shows, Greece continued to hold the worst unemployment record among EU member-states, including the UK,…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17288 views
shares17288 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares13020 views
shares13020 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12734 views1
shares12734 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11815 views
shares11815 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10867 views
shares10867 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”
GREECE
shares1600 views
GREECE
shares1600 views

“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

At a time when the mainstream narrative is all about how Greece’s ‘best and brightest’ minds have been fleeing the country in drones, many of them coming…

Mike Bloomberg considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate, according to Drudge Report
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Mike Bloomberg considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate, according to Drudge Report

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate after positive internal polling about the potential pairing, according to the Drudge Report, which…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”
GREECE
shares1600 views
GREECE
shares1600 views

“Athens is one of the last cities in Europe that can still be old, weird & chaotic”

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

At a time when the mainstream narrative is all about how Greece’s ‘best and brightest’ minds have been fleeing the country in drones, many of them coming…

Mike Bloomberg considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate, according to Drudge Report
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Mike Bloomberg considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate, according to Drudge Report

Panos - Feb 18, 2020

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is considering Hillary Clinton as a vice-presidential running mate after positive internal polling about the potential pairing, according to the Drudge Report, which…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments