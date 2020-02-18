Greece leads unemployment rate in EU, Eurostat data shows
As new data from Eurostat shows, Greece continued to hold the worst unemployment record among EU member-states, including the UK, in the final quarter of last year.
Greece had 16.2 percent, followed by Spain (13.7 percent) and Italy (9.8 percent). In contrast, the Czech Republic (2.0 percent), Germany and the Netherlands (both 3.2 percent) have the lowest rates. This compares to the average rate for the European Union of 7.4 percent.
source statista
