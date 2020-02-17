Toxic gas leak kills 5, sickens dozens in Karachi port city
The reason why people suddenly died near ancient Greek “Portal to Hell”
A toxic gas leak killed five people and sickened dozens of others in a coastal residential area in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi, police said Monday.
The source of the leak, which occurred on Sunday night, and the type of gas that had leaked were not immediately known. There was no suspicion of sabotage.
Authorities said they became aware of the incident when people in the Karachi neighborhood of Kamari, which is close to the main port where incoming ships anchor, suddenly started rushing to the area’s hospitals with severe breathing problems overnight, police chief Adil Malik told reporters. On Monday, officials were still trying to determine where the gas leak started and what caused it.
Source: AP
You may be interested
The heroic officer George Katsanis was finally laid to rest in his hometown 46 years after his deathPanos - Feb 17, 2020
The heroic George Katsanis was laid to rest in the land of his hometown of Sidirokastro in Macedonia, Greece. The…
Coronavirus: In France the first dead from the virus in EuropePanos - Feb 17, 2020
The first dead of coronavirus in Europe was recorded in France. It is an 80-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei, as…
Weather forecast: Mostly fair on MondayPanos - Feb 17, 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly…
Leave a Comment