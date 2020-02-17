Coronavirus: In France the first dead from the virus in Europe
The first dead of coronavirus in Europe was recorded in France. It is an 80-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei, as announced by the French Ministry of Health. Until now, the all the people who lost their lives to the virus were in Asian.
“I was informed last night about the death of an 80-year-old Chinese tourist who has been hospitalized at Bichat Hospital in Paris since January 25,” said French Minister of Health.
For the first time, the American Center for Disease Prevention (CDC) is warning the international community that coronavirus can threaten public health until next year.
“Although we are currently in an aggressive epidemic restraint situation”, CDC Director Robert Redfield told CNN, “we do not know much about the virus. This virus will probably be with us beyond this season, and next year”.
You may be interested
The heroic officer George Katsanis was finally laid to rest in his hometown 46 years after his deathPanos - Feb 17, 2020
The heroic George Katsanis was laid to rest in the land of his hometown of Sidirokastro in Macedonia, Greece. The…
Weather forecast: Mostly fair on MondayPanos - Feb 17, 2020
Mostly fair weather and northerly winds are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly…
Varoufakis filed the illegal Eurogroup recordings – House speaker Tasoulas returned it as unacceptablemakis - Feb 14, 2020
The president of the political party MeRA25 and former Greek Minister of Economics Yiannis Varoufakis went ahead with his decision…
Leave a Comment