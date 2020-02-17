LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus: In France the first dead from the virus in Europe

17 February 2020
The first dead of coronavirus in Europe was recorded in France. It is an 80-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei, as announced by the French Ministry of Health. Until now, the all the people who lost their lives to the virus were in Asian.
“I was informed last night about the death of an 80-year-old Chinese tourist who has been hospitalized at Bichat Hospital in Paris since January 25,” said French Minister of Health.

For the first time, the American Center for Disease Prevention (CDC) is warning the international community that coronavirus can threaten public health until next year.

“Although we are currently in an aggressive epidemic restraint situation”, CDC Director Robert Redfield told CNN, “we do not know much about the virus. This virus will probably be with us beyond this season, and next year”.

