Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and westerly winds are forecast for Wednesday.
Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly cloudy in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from 01C to 16C. Partly cloudy and scattered showers and temperatures between 08C and 17C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts with temperatures from 06C to 17C. Partly cloudy over the Aegean islands and Crete, 10C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 06C-17C; the same for Thessaloniki, 05C-15C.
You may be interested
Elon Musk’s Tesla plans “electric highway” in GreecePanos - Feb 12, 2020
Tesla Company executives are discussing with Greek authorities their plans to include the country in a mega-project to build vehicle…
UN calls for urgent evacuation of Lesbos refugee camp amid pandemic fearsPanos - Feb 12, 2020
The UN refugee agency has called for the urgent evacuation of families and sick people from the Moria camp on…
Greek military strengthens US-French alliances after completion of “Alexander the Great 2020” ExercisePanos - Feb 12, 2020
The ‘Alexander the Great 2020′ military exercise, came to a climactic conclusion on Friday 7th February 2020. The bi-lateral security…
Leave a Comment