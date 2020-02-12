LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Guardian: Nea Smyrni neighbourhood in 10 best in Europe

12 February 2020
36 Views

In a piece published in the online edition of British newspaper The Guardian titled “10 of the best city neighbourhoods in Europe: readers’ tips”, readers wrote about their favourtite neighbourhoods in Europe, one of which was Nea Smyrni in Athens. Others included areas in Kraków, Utrecht, Madrid etc.

From the Guardian:

Nea Smyrni, Athens

Midway between central Athens and the coast is the lush family-friendly neighbourhood of Nea Smyrni (tram from Syntagma to Aghia Fotinis, or an easy 25-minute walk). Its many squares are host to an interesting history: the neighbourhood gained its name from the former Greek city of Smyrna, now Izmir, from where refugees settled the area in the 1920s. Car-free Nea Smyrni Square is at the neighbourhood’s heart and is spectacular, with fountains, shops, restaurants, trendy cafes and bars to suit all ages, trends and budgets. With a plethora of outdoor entertainment during the summer, it’s a real find not on the typical tourist route. Venture beyond the square and you’ll find Nea Smyrni Alsos park, a large green oasis with aleppo pines, cypress and stone pines and good for strolling. It also has a jogging track, an outdoor gym and a cafe.
David

You may be interested

UN calls for urgent evacuation of Lesbos refugee camp amid pandemic fears
GREECE
shares34 views
GREECE
shares34 views

UN calls for urgent evacuation of Lesbos refugee camp amid pandemic fears

makis - Feb 12, 2020

The UN refugee agency has called for the urgent evacuation of families and sick people from the Moria camp on…

Turkish and Greek F-16 fighters engage in 9 dogfights over Aegean Sea
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Turkish and Greek F-16 fighters engage in 9 dogfights over Aegean Sea

makis - Feb 12, 2020

The Turkish Air Force unleashed a new barrage (68) of violations of the Greek national airspace, some of which resulted…

Researchers look to explain mysterious grouping of Great White sharks near Carolina Coast
WORLD
shares34 views
WORLD
shares34 views

Researchers look to explain mysterious grouping of Great White sharks near Carolina Coast

Panos - Feb 12, 2020

Scientists detect something fishy about the behavior of these sharks — and they’re looking to get to the bottom of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17170 views
shares17170 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12983 views
shares12983 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12710 views1
shares12710 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11772 views
shares11772 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10801 views
shares10801 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
UN calls for urgent evacuation of Lesbos refugee camp amid pandemic fears
GREECE
shares34 views
GREECE
shares34 views

UN calls for urgent evacuation of Lesbos refugee camp amid pandemic fears

makis - Feb 12, 2020

The UN refugee agency has called for the urgent evacuation of families and sick people from the Moria camp on Lesbos. Over the weekend boats continued to…

Turkish and Greek F-16 fighters engage in 9 dogfights over Aegean Sea
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Turkish and Greek F-16 fighters engage in 9 dogfights over Aegean Sea

makis - Feb 12, 2020

The Turkish Air Force unleashed a new barrage (68) of violations of the Greek national airspace, some of which resulted in dog fights over the Aegean Sea.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
UN calls for urgent evacuation of Lesbos refugee camp amid pandemic fears
GREECE
shares34 views
GREECE
shares34 views

UN calls for urgent evacuation of Lesbos refugee camp amid pandemic fears

makis - Feb 12, 2020

The UN refugee agency has called for the urgent evacuation of families and sick people from the Moria camp on Lesbos. Over the weekend boats continued to…

Turkish and Greek F-16 fighters engage in 9 dogfights over Aegean Sea
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Turkish and Greek F-16 fighters engage in 9 dogfights over Aegean Sea

makis - Feb 12, 2020

The Turkish Air Force unleashed a new barrage (68) of violations of the Greek national airspace, some of which resulted in dog fights over the Aegean Sea.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments