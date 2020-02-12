LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Elon Musk’s Tesla plans “electric highway” in Greece

12 February 2020
Tesla Company executives are discussing with Greek authorities their plans to include the country in a mega-project to build vehicle superchargers along an already-existing route which starts in Portugal and ends in Turkey, reports say.

Elon Musk’s executives are already in Athens and have taken meetings with government officials as well as regulatory and management authorities, the Greek newspaper Ethnos reported on Sunday.

Today, a Tesla car can travel with uninterrupted power coverage a route, for example, from Naples, Italy to Oslo, Norway.

But the largest single electric-friendly route designed by Tesla executives on European soil will begin in Portugal, and then run through Spain, southern France, Italy and continue to Greece.

The route will then stretch from Patra to Athens, Thessaloniki, and Alexandroupolis within Greek territory, and will finally end in Turkey.

Source: greek reporter

UN calls for urgent evacuation of Lesbos refugee camp amid pandemic fears
GREECE
shares13 views
GREECE
shares13 views

UN calls for urgent evacuation of Lesbos refugee camp amid pandemic fears

Panos - Feb 12, 2020

The UN refugee agency has called for the urgent evacuation of families and sick people from the Moria camp on…

Greek military strengthens US-French alliances after completion of "Alexander the Great 2020" Exercise
DEFENCE
shares15 views
DEFENCE
shares15 views

Greek military strengthens US-French alliances after completion of “Alexander the Great 2020” Exercise

Panos - Feb 12, 2020

The ‘Alexander the Great 2020′ military exercise, came to a climactic conclusion on Friday 7th February 2020. The bi-lateral security…

Weather forecast: Mostly fair
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Weather forecast: Mostly fair

Panos - Feb 12, 2020

Mostly fair weather and westerly winds are forecast for Wednesday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Partly…

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17146 views
shares17146 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12978 views
shares12978 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12705 views1
shares12705 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11762 views
shares11762 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10789 views
shares10789 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

