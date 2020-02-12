Elon Musk’s Tesla plans “electric highway” in Greece
Tesla Company executives are discussing with Greek authorities their plans to include the country in a mega-project to build vehicle superchargers along an already-existing route which starts in Portugal and ends in Turkey, reports say.
Elon Musk’s executives are already in Athens and have taken meetings with government officials as well as regulatory and management authorities, the Greek newspaper Ethnos reported on Sunday.
Today, a Tesla car can travel with uninterrupted power coverage a route, for example, from Naples, Italy to Oslo, Norway.
But the largest single electric-friendly route designed by Tesla executives on European soil will begin in Portugal, and then run through Spain, southern France, Italy and continue to Greece.
The route will then stretch from Patra to Athens, Thessaloniki, and Alexandroupolis within Greek territory, and will finally end in Turkey.
Source: greek reporter
