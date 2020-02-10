LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

National and Kapodistrian University of Athens ranked 74th in the world

10 February 2020
27 Views

The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens is ranked 74th in the world based on recent results of Webometrics’ “Top Universities by Top Google Scholar Citations”, released at the end of January 2020. The table includes 4,320 universities, including 28 Greek universities.

The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens is ranked 74th in the world, 11th in Europe and first among Greek institutions, with 2,039,623 citations.

This ranking is compiled based on the number of citations of the research work of the professors and researchers of the institutions, a number that is identified through the most popular academic bibliography search engine, GoogleScholar. Citation data for this ranking were collected during the 10-day period of 10-20 January 2020.

Therefore, the number of citations and the ranking of each university is calculated by the sum of citations of the first 110 profiles of university professors and researchers minus the citations of the first ten profiles.

As the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens noted, it is “particularly striking” that its number of cross-references covers 33 percent of all thirty-four Greek universities included in the ranking.

You may be interested

Greek asylum to refugees “not indefinite” and reversible
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Greek asylum to refugees “not indefinite” and reversible

makis - Feb 10, 2020

Greece will only grant refugee protection for three years as it struggles to integrate foreigners, the conservative government’s migration minister…

Oscars 2020: Korean movie “Parasite” the surprise winner
WORLD
shares28 views
WORLD
shares28 views

Oscars 2020: Korean movie “Parasite” the surprise winner

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho’s twisted social thriller, took home the biggest prize of the night at the 2020 Oscars, winning best…

Researchers revise timing of Easter Island’s societal collapse
ART
shares23 views
ART
shares23 views

Researchers revise timing of Easter Island’s societal collapse

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

The prehistoric collapse of Easter Island’s monument-building society did not occur as long thought, according to a fresh look at…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17117 views
shares17117 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12967 views
shares12967 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12699 views1
shares12699 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11741 views
shares11741 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10771 views
shares10771 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Greek asylum to refugees “not indefinite” and reversible
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Greek asylum to refugees “not indefinite” and reversible

makis - Feb 10, 2020

Greece will only grant refugee protection for three years as it struggles to integrate foreigners, the conservative government’s migration minister Notis Mitarakis said in remarks published Sunday…

Oscars 2020: Korean movie “Parasite” the surprise winner
WORLD
shares28 views
WORLD
shares28 views

Oscars 2020: Korean movie “Parasite” the surprise winner

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho’s twisted social thriller, took home the biggest prize of the night at the 2020 Oscars, winning best picture. Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger both…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Greek asylum to refugees “not indefinite” and reversible
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

Greek asylum to refugees “not indefinite” and reversible

makis - Feb 10, 2020

Greece will only grant refugee protection for three years as it struggles to integrate foreigners, the conservative government’s migration minister Notis Mitarakis said in remarks published Sunday…

Oscars 2020: Korean movie “Parasite” the surprise winner
WORLD
shares28 views
WORLD
shares28 views

Oscars 2020: Korean movie “Parasite” the surprise winner

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho’s twisted social thriller, took home the biggest prize of the night at the 2020 Oscars, winning best picture. Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger both…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments