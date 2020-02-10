LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek asylum to refugees “not indefinite” and reversible

10 February 2020
10 Views

Greece will only grant refugee protection for three years as it struggles to integrate foreigners, the conservative government’s migration minister Notis Mitarakis said in remarks published Sunday (9 February).

Greece last year was the first EU port of entry for migrants and has struggled to manage the influx, with many kept in overcrowded camps on the Aegean Greek islands near the Turkish coast.

“The asylum we grant has a duration of three years, it is not indefinite,” Mitarakis told To Vima weekly.

“If conditions change in a country (of origin), asylum may not be renewed,” Mitarakis added.

“It is difficult to integrate different populations,” he said.

More than 36,000 asylum-seekers are currently crammed into camps on five islands, where the official capacity is for 6,200 people and in conditions repeatedly condemned by aid agencies.

Overpopulation in migrant camps on Lesbos and other islands near Turkey has led to an outpouring of anger in recent days among island residents and asylum-seekers.

Since the migration crisis erupted in 2015, mainly fuelled by the war in Syria, Greece has granted asylum to around 40,000 people, Mitaraki said.

Another 87,000 asylum applications are pending, he added.

You may be interested

Oscars 2020: Korean movie “Parasite” the surprise winner
WORLD
shares28 views
WORLD
shares28 views

Oscars 2020: Korean movie “Parasite” the surprise winner

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho’s twisted social thriller, took home the biggest prize of the night at the 2020 Oscars, winning best…

Researchers revise timing of Easter Island’s societal collapse
ART
shares23 views
ART
shares23 views

Researchers revise timing of Easter Island’s societal collapse

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

The prehistoric collapse of Easter Island’s monument-building society did not occur as long thought, according to a fresh look at…

National and Kapodistrian University of Athens ranked 74th in the world
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

National and Kapodistrian University of Athens ranked 74th in the world

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens is ranked 74th in the world based on recent results of Webometrics’ “Top…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17117 views
shares17117 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12967 views
shares12967 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12699 views1
shares12699 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11741 views
shares11741 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10771 views
shares10771 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Oscars 2020: Korean movie “Parasite” the surprise winner
WORLD
shares28 views
WORLD
shares28 views

Oscars 2020: Korean movie “Parasite” the surprise winner

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho’s twisted social thriller, took home the biggest prize of the night at the 2020 Oscars, winning best picture. Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger both…

Researchers revise timing of Easter Island’s societal collapse
ART
shares23 views
ART
shares23 views

Researchers revise timing of Easter Island’s societal collapse

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

The prehistoric collapse of Easter Island’s monument-building society did not occur as long thought, according to a fresh look at evidence by researchers at four institutions. “The…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Oscars 2020: Korean movie “Parasite” the surprise winner
WORLD
shares28 views
WORLD
shares28 views

Oscars 2020: Korean movie “Parasite” the surprise winner

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho’s twisted social thriller, took home the biggest prize of the night at the 2020 Oscars, winning best picture. Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger both…

Researchers revise timing of Easter Island’s societal collapse
ART
shares23 views
ART
shares23 views

Researchers revise timing of Easter Island’s societal collapse

Panos - Feb 10, 2020

The prehistoric collapse of Easter Island’s monument-building society did not occur as long thought, according to a fresh look at evidence by researchers at four institutions. “The…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments