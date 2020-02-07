LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Low temperatures

7 February 2020
12 Views

Very low temperatures and northerly winds are forecast for Friday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly fair in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging between -12C-06C. Partly cloudy in the western parts with temperatures between -04C and 13C. Rain, sleet and snowfall in the eastern parts of the country with temperatures between 02C and 09C. Rain, sleet and snowfall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of Crete and of the Aegean islands with temperatures between 06C and 13C. Scattered showers, sleet and snowfall in the mountainous, the semi-mountainous and in area with lower altitude of Attica. The weather conditions will improve in the afternoon, 02C-08C. Mostly fair in Thessaloniki, 0C-06C.

You may be interested

US sees Cyprus as key player in Eastern Mediterranean energy
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

US sees Cyprus as key player in Eastern Mediterranean energy

Panos - Feb 07, 2020

Washington sees Cyprus as a key player in eastern Mediterranean energy supplies, a visiting senior US official said Wednesday, while…

Dendias met Bartolo and Vella in Malta
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Dendias met Bartolo and Vella in Malta

Panos - Feb 07, 2020

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited Malta on Wednesday, where he met with Foreign and European Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo…

4.7 earthquake hits central Greece
GREECE
shares41 views
GREECE
shares41 views

4.7 earthquake hits central Greece

makis - Feb 06, 2020

An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale, with its epcicentre in the west of the region of Karditsa and…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17045 views
shares17045 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12946 views
shares12946 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12683 views1
shares12683 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11702 views
shares11702 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10726 views
shares10726 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
US sees Cyprus as key player in Eastern Mediterranean energy
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

US sees Cyprus as key player in Eastern Mediterranean energy

Panos - Feb 07, 2020

Washington sees Cyprus as a key player in eastern Mediterranean energy supplies, a visiting senior US official said Wednesday, while warning against further instability in the region…

Dendias met Bartolo and Vella in Malta
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Dendias met Bartolo and Vella in Malta

Panos - Feb 07, 2020

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited Malta on Wednesday, where he met with Foreign and European Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo while he was also received by Malta’s…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
US sees Cyprus as key player in Eastern Mediterranean energy
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

US sees Cyprus as key player in Eastern Mediterranean energy

Panos - Feb 07, 2020

Washington sees Cyprus as a key player in eastern Mediterranean energy supplies, a visiting senior US official said Wednesday, while warning against further instability in the region…

Dendias met Bartolo and Vella in Malta
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Dendias met Bartolo and Vella in Malta

Panos - Feb 07, 2020

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited Malta on Wednesday, where he met with Foreign and European Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo while he was also received by Malta’s…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments