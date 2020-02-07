US sees Cyprus as key player in Eastern Mediterranean energy
Washington sees Cyprus as a key player in eastern Mediterranean energy supplies, a visiting senior US official said Wednesday, while warning against further instability in the region as tensions rise over Turkey’s drilling activities off the divided island.
“Cyprus has an incredibly important role to play in this new energy corridor that is still developing throughout the region,” said US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon.
“We urge all parties to not take any provocative actions that could create any further instability. And we’re steadfast on that,” he added.
He made the comments before a gathering of Israeli, Greek and Cypriot technical experts gathered in Nicosia to discuss ways to boost safety and security in offshore gas drilling.
Fannon’s visit coincides with Turkey upping the ante by pushing ahead with drilling activity in Cyprus’s designated exclusive economic zone (EEZ) despite EU threats of sanctions against Ankara.
Source: AFP
You may be interested
Dendias met Bartolo and Vella in MaltaPanos - Feb 07, 2020
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited Malta on Wednesday, where he met with Foreign and European Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo…
Weather forecast: Low temperaturesPanos - Feb 07, 2020
Very low temperatures and northerly winds are forecast for Friday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Mostly…
4.7 earthquake hits central Greecemakis - Feb 06, 2020
An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale, with its epcicentre in the west of the region of Karditsa and…
Leave a Comment