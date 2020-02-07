Jewish lobby proposes relocation of US assets from Turkey to Greece including nuclear bombs

A report titled “U.S. & Greece: Cementing a Closer Strategic Partnership” by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).

One of the largest think tanks in the Jewish lobby in the US, proposes that the US draw up plans to relocate personnel and equipment from Turkey to Greece, such as airplanes, air-refueling airplanes, AWACS, a TPY-2 Ballistic Missile Warning Radar System and Tactical B61 Nuclear Weapons.