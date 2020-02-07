LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Athens voted 2nd best destination in Europe

7 February 2020
Athens was voted the second-best destination in Europe in the poll conducted by the European Best Destinations Tourism Promotion Platform.

Athens received 104,639 votes, out of a total of 600,000 votes, with the quaint French town of Colmar, located in the Grand Est region of northeastern France, near the border with Germany taking top honours with 179,723 votes.

The cities voted the best in Europe receive promotion by the European Best Destinations in international media and social media.

The vote was held for the 11th year, in partnership with the group’s largest European travel agencies.

The European Best Destinations platform was created to promote culture and tourism in Europe and has partnered since 2009 with major tourism agencies in Europe to reward and promote the most popular destinations.

