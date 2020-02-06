LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Report says EU to impose surprisingly soft sanctions on just two Turkish officials over Cyprus drillings!

6 February 2020
2 Views

A report from the US website Bloomberg on Tuesday suggests that the EU has agreed to impose sanctions on two Turkish nationals in regard to the country’s illegal actions inside the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus.

The American news and financial website’s story quotes two EU diplomats, who declined to make their names public.

The Bloomberg report states unequivocally that “European Union diplomats agreed to impose travel bans on two Turkish nationals and freeze their assets in retaliation for Ankara’s gas prospecting in disputed waters near Cyprus”.

This decision was reportedly reached at a meeting held in Brussels; however, this will not be considered official and public until all the appropriate legal paperwork is finished later this month.

One could describe this move as a direct escalation against Turkey on behalf of the EU to support Cyprus, since technically Turkey is still a candidate member for the European Union.

If these diplomatic sources prove correct, then the European Union would have taken another step toward showing its clear unwillingness to support Cyprus at a high diplomatic level.

EU officials try to explain this mild reaction towards Turkey by saying that they must try to balance between supporting the sovereign rights of one of its members and not enraging Turkey, which holds the keys to the European gates regarding the seemingly never-ending influx of refugees and illegal immigrants.

Source: Greek Reporter, Bloomberg

You may be interested

British scientists claim they made breakthrough to combat deadly coronavirus
HEALTH
shares24 views
HEALTH
shares24 views

British scientists claim they made breakthrough to combat deadly coronavirus

Panos - Feb 06, 2020

British scientists claim to have made a breakthrough in the race against time for a vaccine to protect millions against…

Chinese doctor dies of fatigue after working for 10 straight days on coronavirus cure
HEALTH
shares19 views
HEALTH
shares19 views

Chinese doctor dies of fatigue after working for 10 straight days on coronavirus cure

Panos - Feb 06, 2020

A Chinese doctor has died of a sudden cardiac arrest after fighting the new coronavirus on the front line for…

Greek authorities on alert after African swine fever detected in Greek farm
GREECE
shares26 views
GREECE
shares26 views

Greek authorities on alert after African swine fever detected in Greek farm

Panos - Feb 06, 2020

Greek authorities are on high alert after reports of an outbreak of the African swine fever (ASF) at a small…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17029 views
shares17029 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12942 views
shares12942 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12679 views1
shares12679 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11693 views
shares11693 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10714 views
shares10714 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
British scientists claim they made breakthrough to combat deadly coronavirus
HEALTH
shares24 views
HEALTH
shares24 views

British scientists claim they made breakthrough to combat deadly coronavirus

Panos - Feb 06, 2020

British scientists claim to have made a breakthrough in the race against time for a vaccine to protect millions against the killer coronavirus. Infection specialist Professor Robin…

Chinese doctor dies of fatigue after working for 10 straight days on coronavirus cure
HEALTH
shares19 views
HEALTH
shares19 views

Chinese doctor dies of fatigue after working for 10 straight days on coronavirus cure

Panos - Feb 06, 2020

A Chinese doctor has died of a sudden cardiac arrest after fighting the new coronavirus on the front line for 10 days in a row. Song Yingjie,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
British scientists claim they made breakthrough to combat deadly coronavirus
HEALTH
shares24 views
HEALTH
shares24 views

British scientists claim they made breakthrough to combat deadly coronavirus

Panos - Feb 06, 2020

British scientists claim to have made a breakthrough in the race against time for a vaccine to protect millions against the killer coronavirus. Infection specialist Professor Robin…

Chinese doctor dies of fatigue after working for 10 straight days on coronavirus cure
HEALTH
shares19 views
HEALTH
shares19 views

Chinese doctor dies of fatigue after working for 10 straight days on coronavirus cure

Panos - Feb 06, 2020

A Chinese doctor has died of a sudden cardiac arrest after fighting the new coronavirus on the front line for 10 days in a row. Song Yingjie,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments