Greek authorities on alert after African swine fever detected in Greek farm

6 February 2020
Greek authorities are on high alert after reports of an outbreak of the African swine fever (ASF) at a small pig farm in Serres, Macedonia.

According to reliable sources at the disposal of prototothema.gr, officials of the Ministry of Rural Development and Food are in constant meetings to assess the situation, as the risk of an outbreak in Greece, especially in the northern part of the country, has already been estimated as high at the end of summer.

In an effort to prevent unpleasant developments, the Ministry has already hired 46 veterinarians since August, as there were cases in Romania and Bulgaria at the time. The same sources say that since November, there was a case of a wild boar infected on the Greek-Bulgarian borders on the Bulgarian side.

