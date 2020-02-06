France sends Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier in Cypriot EEZ – Sends clear message to Turkey

France has sent a clear message of solidarity to Cyprus while projecting its stance towards aggressive Turkish actions in the Mediterranean Sea with the presence of the Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier in the Cyprus EEZ and at the field where the Turkish drillship Yavuz is illegally operating in.

The French aircraft carrier passed through block 8 where the Turkish vessels is located without any Turkish reactions.

The aircraft carrier is accompanied by 8 more French warships.

Meanwhile, in recent days, French fighter jets have been conducting exercises and flights over Cyprus.