4.7 earthquake hits central Greece

6 February 2020
An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale, with its epcicentre in the west of the region of Karditsa and Trikala in central Greece was recorded at 11:24 by Athens Geodynamic Institute.

According to the Geodynamic Institute the focal depth was calculated at 5 km.

The Geodynamic Institute’s official statement made reference to a “slight tremor” with a 239km epicentre northwest of Athens and 39km east of Arta.

The earthquake was felt in Trikala and Karditsa without any information on casualties or injuries.

