Stefania, the 17-year-old who will represent Greece in Eurovision 2020
Greece’s State Broadcaster ERT announced on Monday that Stefania Liberakakis will represent the country in the 2020 Eurovision song contest, which will take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands in May.
The selected song is called “SUPERG!RL”.
Liberakakis, who was born in December of 2002 in Utrecht in the Netherlands, has been known for years simply as “Stefania.”
The 17-year-old Greek-Dutch singer and actress represented the Netherlands in the Junior Eurovision song contest in 2016, as part of the girl group “Kisses”.
Source: greek reporter
You may be interested
Athens Airport implements emergency coronavirus measuresPanos - Feb 05, 2020
The National Public Health Organisation of Greece (NPHO) has implemented an active monitoring system targeting passengers from direct inbound flights…
Mitsotakis meets with UAE Crown Prince and state investorsPanos - Feb 05, 2020
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Tuesday with United Arab Emirates (UAE) investors and the Crown Prince of the Emirate…
Sharp drop in temperatures, snow and gusty winds expectedPanos - Feb 05, 2020
The weather will deteriorate rapidly from late Tuesday, according to a special weather report issued by the National Meteorological Service.…
Leave a Comment