Jeff Bezos Got $8 Billion Richer in Minutes!

Saying life is not fair is not statin anything novel, but this saying is driven home even harder when you find out the richest man makes $8 billion in a matter of minutes…

This is how much the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, who runs Amazon, a tech empire that tops the list of some of the evilest companies made on Friday!

Amazon stock jumped more than 7%, closing above $2,000, compared to the previous day when it closed at $1,870. Those figures are great news for Bezos, who owns roughly 57.5 million shares of Amazon stock, which equates to around 11% of the company.

Last Thursday, when Amazon reported earnings for the holiday quarter, it made heads explode on Wall Street (metaphorically—not literally—although, I’m sure Amazon is working on that technology). Also, during that quarter, Prime memberships surged to a new level of 150 million subscribers. The combination of good news made investors show their love and respond accordingly. During Friday’s trading, Amazon, the company that treats its warehouse employees like robots, become part of the elite group of companies with market capitalizations above $1 trillion.

It’s estimated that Bezos already has $137 billion tucked away. He was the first person to accumulate over $100 billion. (Hmmm? You think with that much money coming in, he could afford to let his Amazon warehouse employees take bathroom breaks?)

Business Insider calculates that Bezos, on average, makes $149,353 a minute.

Source: observer.com