LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Jeff Bezos Got $8 Billion Richer in Minutes!

4 February 2020
15 Views

Saying life is not fair is not statin anything novel, but this saying is driven home even harder when you find out the richest man makes $8 billion in a matter of minutes…

This is how much the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, who runs Amazon, a tech empire that tops the list of some of the evilest companies made on Friday!

Amazon stock jumped more than 7%, closing above $2,000, compared to the previous day when it closed at $1,870. Those figures are great news for Bezos, who owns roughly 57.5 million shares of Amazon stock, which equates to around 11% of the company.

Last Thursday, when Amazon reported earnings for the holiday quarter, it made heads explode on Wall Street (metaphorically—not literally—although, I’m sure Amazon is working on that technology). Also, during that quarter, Prime memberships surged to a new level of 150 million subscribers. The combination of good news made investors show their love and respond accordingly. During Friday’s trading, Amazon, the company that treats its warehouse employees like robots, become part of the elite group of companies with market capitalizations above $1 trillion.

It’s estimated that Bezos already has $137 billion tucked away. He was the first person to accumulate over $100 billion. (Hmmm? You think with that much money coming in, he could afford to let his Amazon warehouse employees take bathroom breaks?)

Business Insider calculates that Bezos, on average, makes $149,353 a minute.

Source: observer.com

You may be interested

Elon Musk is getting richer faster than any other billionaire in 2020
FINANCE
shares12 views
FINANCE
shares12 views

Elon Musk is getting richer faster than any other billionaire in 2020

Panos - Feb 05, 2020

Tesla Inc. founder and chief executive officer Elon Musk is getting richer faster than any other billionaire in 2020 so…

Stefania, the 17-year-old who will represent Greece in Eurovision 2020
ART
shares18 views
ART
shares18 views

Stefania, the 17-year-old who will represent Greece in Eurovision 2020

Panos - Feb 05, 2020

Greece’s State Broadcaster ERT announced on Monday that Stefania Liberakakis will represent the country in the 2020 Eurovision song contest,…

Athens Airport implements emergency coronavirus measures
GREECE
shares20 views
GREECE
shares20 views

Athens Airport implements emergency coronavirus measures

Panos - Feb 05, 2020

The National Public Health Organisation of Greece (NPHO) has implemented an active monitoring system targeting passengers from direct inbound flights…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares17010 views
shares17010 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12936 views
shares12936 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12676 views1
shares12676 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11682 views
shares11682 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10702 views
shares10702 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Elon Musk is getting richer faster than any other billionaire in 2020
FINANCE
shares12 views
FINANCE
shares12 views

Elon Musk is getting richer faster than any other billionaire in 2020

Panos - Feb 05, 2020

Tesla Inc. founder and chief executive officer Elon Musk is getting richer faster than any other billionaire in 2020 so far. Musk has added $13.5 billion to…

Stefania, the 17-year-old who will represent Greece in Eurovision 2020
ART
shares18 views
ART
shares18 views

Stefania, the 17-year-old who will represent Greece in Eurovision 2020

Panos - Feb 05, 2020

Greece’s State Broadcaster ERT announced on Monday that Stefania Liberakakis will represent the country in the 2020 Eurovision song contest, which will take place in Rotterdam, the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Elon Musk is getting richer faster than any other billionaire in 2020
FINANCE
shares12 views
FINANCE
shares12 views

Elon Musk is getting richer faster than any other billionaire in 2020

Panos - Feb 05, 2020

Tesla Inc. founder and chief executive officer Elon Musk is getting richer faster than any other billionaire in 2020 so far. Musk has added $13.5 billion to…

Stefania, the 17-year-old who will represent Greece in Eurovision 2020
ART
shares18 views
ART
shares18 views

Stefania, the 17-year-old who will represent Greece in Eurovision 2020

Panos - Feb 05, 2020

Greece’s State Broadcaster ERT announced on Monday that Stefania Liberakakis will represent the country in the 2020 Eurovision song contest, which will take place in Rotterdam, the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments