Elon Musk is getting richer faster than any other billionaire in 2020

4 February 2020
Tesla Inc. founder and chief executive officer Elon Musk is getting richer faster than any other billionaire in 2020 so far.

Musk has added $13.5 billion to his net worth this year by Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The second-in-line Jeff Bezos, the Amazon.com Inc.
CEO, has added $9.05 billion.

The 48-year old started the year at number 35 on the list, according to Bloomberg, and is now the 22nd richest person in the world with a net worth of $41 billion.

Source:benzinga

