Greece boosts border patrols, plans cameras to stop illegal immigrants
Greece is stepping up security on its porous land border with Turkey, used by thousands of migrants to clandestinely enter Europe, with extra guards supported by a network of powerful surveillance cameras, officials said Friday.
The country is struggling with a surge of immigration through Turkey, and is now the main point of entry to Europe.
Greek island migrant camps, which receive most new arrivals, are dysfunctional and severely overcrowded, while this week details emerged of a plan to set up a floating barrier to block migrant boats in the Aegean Sea.
On the northeastern land border with Turkey, that mostly follows the Evros River, army and police have launched joint patrols while police are hiring 400 more border guards to deploy locally, officials said.
“We have already started the joint patrols,” said Ilias Akidis, police union head in the nearby town of Orestiada. “And installation of the 11 surveillance cameras along the river (will soon be) implemented.”
Source: AP
You may be interested
Cold front to hit Greece on WednesdayPanos - Feb 04, 2020
The current good weather will rapidly change and the thermometer will nosedive by up to 12C from Tuesday night, the…
Pentagon: F-35s safe despite fastener problem!Panos - Feb 04, 2020
The F-35 fleet is safe to fly, despite an unknown number of under-strength fasteners being used to build critical areas…
Mitsotakis: The time is right for Saudi Arabia to invest in GreecePanos - Feb 04, 2020
Saudi Arabia’s investment opportunities in Greece and investment opportunities for Greek companies in Saudi Arabia were at the center of…
Leave a Comment