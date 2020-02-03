Higher temperatures expected in Greece until Wednesday

Unseasonally warm air masses that began to cover large parts of Europe started to also affect Greece on Saturday, bringing relatively warm weather for the time of year.

According to the National Observatory of Athens weather service meteo, this “warm invasion” is expected to continue into next week, as even hotter air masses approach the Mediterranean.

Temperatures are seen rising as much as 13 degrees above normal for the time of year, peaking on Monday and Tuesday when maximum temperatures are seen exceeding 20C.

There will be a gradual but significant drop in temperatures starting on Wednesday.