LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek foreign ministry thanks France for repatriation of Greek from Wuhan

3 February 2020
38 Views

In a post on the Greek foreign ministry’s Twitter account on Sunday, Athens thanked EU partner France and its foreign minister, Jean Yves Le Drian, as well as the French foreign ministry, for organising the repatriation of a Greek and other EU nationals from the Chinese province of Wuhan.

“Grateful to #France for organizing the repatriation of Greek & other EU citizens from #Wuhan, #China, with support from the #EU Civil Protection Mechanism #EUCivPro. We thank FM @JY_LeDrian & our colleagues at @francediplo_EN for their solidarity & support,” the message said.

According to diplomatic sources, one of the three Greeks returned from China to France on Sunday and is in good health. The Greek foreign ministry remains in constant communication with the European civil protection mechanism and Greece’s European partners for the repatriation of the other two Greeks that are still in a quarantined region of China.

You may be interested

Mitsotakis: The time is right for Saudi Arabia to invest in Greece
FINANCE
shares13 views
FINANCE
shares13 views

Mitsotakis: The time is right for Saudi Arabia to invest in Greece

Panos - Feb 04, 2020

Saudi Arabia’s investment opportunities in Greece and investment opportunities for Greek companies in Saudi Arabia were at the center of…

Weather forecast: Unseasonally high temperatures
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Unseasonally high temperatures

Panos - Feb 04, 2020

Partly cloudy weather with unseasonally high temperatures is forecast in Greece on Tuesday, with a possibility of showers in the…

Mitsotakis: The time is right for Saudi Arabia to invest in Greece
POLITICS
shares28 views
POLITICS
shares28 views

Mitsotakis: The time is right for Saudi Arabia to invest in Greece

makis - Feb 03, 2020

Saudi Arabia’s investment opportunities in Greece and investment opportunities for Greek companies in Saudi Arabia were at the center of…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16986 views
shares16986 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12925 views
shares12925 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12667 views1
shares12667 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11666 views
shares11666 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10686 views
shares10686 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Mitsotakis: The time is right for Saudi Arabia to invest in Greece
FINANCE
shares13 views
FINANCE
shares13 views

Mitsotakis: The time is right for Saudi Arabia to invest in Greece

Panos - Feb 04, 2020

Saudi Arabia’s investment opportunities in Greece and investment opportunities for Greek companies in Saudi Arabia were at the center of talks during a meeting between Greek Prime…

Weather forecast: Unseasonally high temperatures
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Unseasonally high temperatures

Panos - Feb 04, 2020

Partly cloudy weather with unseasonally high temperatures is forecast in Greece on Tuesday, with a possibility of showers in the eastern Aegean. Winds will blow predominately from…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Mitsotakis: The time is right for Saudi Arabia to invest in Greece
FINANCE
shares13 views
FINANCE
shares13 views

Mitsotakis: The time is right for Saudi Arabia to invest in Greece

Panos - Feb 04, 2020

Saudi Arabia’s investment opportunities in Greece and investment opportunities for Greek companies in Saudi Arabia were at the center of talks during a meeting between Greek Prime…

Weather forecast: Unseasonally high temperatures
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Weather forecast: Unseasonally high temperatures

Panos - Feb 04, 2020

Partly cloudy weather with unseasonally high temperatures is forecast in Greece on Tuesday, with a possibility of showers in the eastern Aegean. Winds will blow predominately from…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments