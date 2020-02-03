Coronavirus: Three Greeks in quarantine in Chinese province
Three Greek nationals are in quarantine in the Chinese province of Hubei, according to diplomatic sources.
All the Greeks are in good health, according to the same sources, while they are in constant communication with the Greek Embassy in Beijing.
The Greek Foreign Ministry is in coordination with the relevant European authorities to repatriate them as soon as possible.
A climate of global concern has set in following the World Health Organization’s decision to declare a global emergency for the coronavirus. Outbreaks have reached 10,000, as the deadly virus is becoming an epidemic.
You may be interested
Mitsotakis: The time is right for Saudi Arabia to invest in GreecePanos - Feb 04, 2020
Saudi Arabia’s investment opportunities in Greece and investment opportunities for Greek companies in Saudi Arabia were at the center of…
Weather forecast: Unseasonally high temperaturesPanos - Feb 04, 2020
Partly cloudy weather with unseasonally high temperatures is forecast in Greece on Tuesday, with a possibility of showers in the…
Mitsotakis: The time is right for Saudi Arabia to invest in Greecemakis - Feb 03, 2020
Saudi Arabia’s investment opportunities in Greece and investment opportunities for Greek companies in Saudi Arabia were at the center of…
Leave a Comment