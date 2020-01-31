Weather forecast: Mostly fair
Mostly fair weather and westerly winds are forecast for Friday.
Wind velocity will reach 5 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered clouds in the northern parts of the country with temperatures ranging from -02C to 15C.
Partly cloudy in the afternoon in the western parts with temperatures between 04C and 17C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts, 02C-17C. Sunny over the Aegean islands and Crete, 09C-18C. Mostly fair in Athens, 03C-16C; the same for Thessaloniki, 02C-14C.
You may be interested
Greek man with coronavirus symptoms admitted to hospital in Thessalonikimakis - Jan 30, 2020
The AHEPA University Hospital in Thessaloniki was on alert after a patient reportedly exhibiting symptoms of the deadly coronavirus was…
Abandoned 300-Year Old Venetian Village on Crete Turned into Tourist ResortPanos - Jan 30, 2020
Áspros Potamós (White River in English) is a settlement in eastern Crete, in the regional unit of Lasithi, whose history…
Coronavirus infections exceed SARS outbreak (infographic)Panos - Jan 30, 2020
The coronavirus outbreak has exceeded a grim milestone. The number of confirmed cases in mainland China has now surpassed that…
Leave a Comment