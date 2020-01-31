LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mitsotakis says football league will be suspended, if morbid atmosphere continues

31 January 2020
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country’s football league would be suspended if the current poisoned atmosphere in the football did not subside.

He warned that his administration would refer the issue to the top bodies of FIFA and UEFA calling for a memorandum on Greek football.

The PM justified the Greek government’s legislative intervention last Friday, which prevented PAOK and Xanthi from being relegated to the second division after they were judged to have violated multiple-ownership regulations, underlining the footballing rivalry between two top clubs cannot lead to a wider division in Greek society between the North and the South, addressing the parliament on Thursday night.

He said the new law, which imposed a deduction of points, instead of relegation on the specific occasion, was meant to avoid further exacerbating the already tense atmosphere.

The Greek parliament is debating the U.S-Greek defence agreement.

Recent Comments