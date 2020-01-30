LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

30 January 2020
Partly cloudy and southwesterly winds are forecast for Thursday.

Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered showers in the northern and western parts of the country in the afternoon with temperatures ranging from 04C to 17C. Mostly fair in the eastern parts, 05C-17C. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon over the Aegean islands and Crete, 11C-18C. Scattered clouds in Athens, 07C-17C. Partly cloudy in Thessaloniki, 04C-15C.

