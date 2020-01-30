LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

European Parliament ratifies Brexit deal

30 January 2020
20 Views

MEPs have backed the Brexit deal by 621 to 49 votes, paving the way for the UK to leave the European Union on Friday (31 January).

After an emotional debate that lasted more than two hours, MEPs joined hands after the vote for a rendition of Auld Lang Syne by Robert Burns.

The deal will now go to the European Council, which is likely to give its consent on Thursday.

As British MEPs embraced each other and colleagues in the chamber, European Parliament President David Sassoli said that strong ties would remain with the UK.

The new President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the Withdrawal Agreement was “only a first step”.

“I want the European Union and the United Kingdom to remain good friends and good partners.”

Von der Leyen took a hard line, however, on the negotiations to come, arguing that the UK would have to commit to upholding EU standards on environment and workers’ rights.

In his speech, Nigel Farage, the Brexit Party leader, said that he hoped Britain leaving the EU would be the beginning of the end of the bloc.

Source: euronews.com

You may be interested

EC considers proposal to withdraw 1 cent and 2 cent coins
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

EC considers proposal to withdraw 1 cent and 2 cent coins

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

The European Commission is considering a proposal to phase out 1 cent and 2 cent coins, an EU document showed,…

Mitsotakis in Paris: Expectations for economy, Greek-Turkish relations & defence cooperation
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Mitsotakis in Paris: Expectations for economy, Greek-Turkish relations & defence cooperation

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is making his second visit to Paris as Prime Minister. The main issues that will be discussed are…

Draft law on 2,000 euro benefit for every child born in Greece passes in parliament
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Draft law on 2,000 euro benefit for every child born in Greece passes in parliament

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

The parliament plenary voted for the draft law awarding a one-off benefit of 2,000 euros for every child born in…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16882 views
shares16882 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12891 views
shares12891 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12658 views1
shares12658 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11652 views
shares11652 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10628 views
shares10628 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
EC considers proposal to withdraw 1 cent and 2 cent coins
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

EC considers proposal to withdraw 1 cent and 2 cent coins

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

The European Commission is considering a proposal to phase out 1 cent and 2 cent coins, an EU document showed, in what would be a cost-saving move…

Mitsotakis in Paris: Expectations for economy, Greek-Turkish relations & defence cooperation
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Mitsotakis in Paris: Expectations for economy, Greek-Turkish relations & defence cooperation

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is making his second visit to Paris as Prime Minister. The main issues that will be discussed are expected to be national issues and the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
EC considers proposal to withdraw 1 cent and 2 cent coins
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

EC considers proposal to withdraw 1 cent and 2 cent coins

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

The European Commission is considering a proposal to phase out 1 cent and 2 cent coins, an EU document showed, in what would be a cost-saving move…

Mitsotakis in Paris: Expectations for economy, Greek-Turkish relations & defence cooperation
GREECE
shares7 views
GREECE
shares7 views

Mitsotakis in Paris: Expectations for economy, Greek-Turkish relations & defence cooperation

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is making his second visit to Paris as Prime Minister. The main issues that will be discussed are expected to be national issues and the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments