LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

EC considers proposal to withdraw 1 cent and 2 cent coins

30 January 2020
3 Views

The European Commission is considering a proposal to phase out 1 cent and 2 cent coins, an EU document showed, in what would be a cost-saving move as the coins’ production and handling costs often exceed their face value.

The possible measure is included in the EU executive’s working programme for this year, released on Wednesday, and is scheduled for the October-December period after an evaluation of the use of the two smallest euro denominations.

The commission is considering introducing rounding rules that would apply in all EU states so that consumers could pay without using 1- or 2-cent coins. This policy is already in place in the Republic.

Source: irishtimes.com

You may be interested

Mitsotakis in Paris: Expectations for economy, Greek-Turkish relations & defence cooperation
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

Mitsotakis in Paris: Expectations for economy, Greek-Turkish relations & defence cooperation

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is making his second visit to Paris as Prime Minister. The main issues that will be discussed are…

Draft law on 2,000 euro benefit for every child born in Greece passes in parliament
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Draft law on 2,000 euro benefit for every child born in Greece passes in parliament

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

The parliament plenary voted for the draft law awarding a one-off benefit of 2,000 euros for every child born in…

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

Partly cloudy and southwesterly winds are forecast for Thursday. Wind velocity will reach 7 on the Beaufort scale. Scattered showers…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

1
Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece
GREECE
shares16880 views
shares16880 views

Eerie scene of spider webs across large areas in Aitoliko, western Greece

makis - Sep 18, 2018
2
Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday
POLITICS
shares12889 views
shares12889 views

Greece-Turkey-Germany discuss refugee crisis on Thursday

makis - Feb 17, 2016
3
Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army
DEFENCE
shares12658 views1
shares12658 views1

Hellenic Army to receive 70 OH-58D Kiowa Warrior armed reconnaissance helicopters from the US Army

Panos - Dec 21, 2017
4
Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria
WORLD
shares11652 views
shares11652 views

Greek anarchists fighting ISIS in Kurdish areas in Syria

makis - May 25, 2017
5
Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says
GREECE
shares10627 views
shares10627 views

Doda tries to claim half of Athina Onassis’s wealth, report says

Panos - Aug 30, 2016

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Mitsotakis in Paris: Expectations for economy, Greek-Turkish relations & defence cooperation
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

Mitsotakis in Paris: Expectations for economy, Greek-Turkish relations & defence cooperation

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is making his second visit to Paris as Prime Minister. The main issues that will be discussed are expected to be national issues and the…

Draft law on 2,000 euro benefit for every child born in Greece passes in parliament
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Draft law on 2,000 euro benefit for every child born in Greece passes in parliament

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

The parliament plenary voted for the draft law awarding a one-off benefit of 2,000 euros for every child born in Greece as of January 1, 2020. According…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Mitsotakis in Paris: Expectations for economy, Greek-Turkish relations & defence cooperation
GREECE
shares5 views
GREECE
shares5 views

Mitsotakis in Paris: Expectations for economy, Greek-Turkish relations & defence cooperation

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is making his second visit to Paris as Prime Minister. The main issues that will be discussed are expected to be national issues and the…

Draft law on 2,000 euro benefit for every child born in Greece passes in parliament
GREECE
shares8 views
GREECE
shares8 views

Draft law on 2,000 euro benefit for every child born in Greece passes in parliament

Panos - Jan 30, 2020

The parliament plenary voted for the draft law awarding a one-off benefit of 2,000 euros for every child born in Greece as of January 1, 2020. According…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments