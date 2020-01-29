LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Fethullah Gulen: Erdogan will suffer the fate of Hitler and Stalin

29 January 2020
Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish Islamic scholar who is living in exile in the US and is a sworn enemy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, compared the Turkish President with Adolf Hitler.

In an interview with the German newspaper “Welt”, Gulen predicted Erdogan would suffer the same fate as Hitler, claiming that Erdogan was striving to “be the new leader of the Muslim world.”

According to Gulen, Erdogan’s policy was driven by jealousy, hatred and revenge. The Turkish government is driven by paranoia in its decisions, he argued. “All narcissistic tyrants like Hitler or Stalin end badly. Their rule always ends in anger. He will suffer the same fate.”

The Turkish government blames preacher Gulen for the coup attempt in 2016 and persecutes his supporters as terrorists. So far, the Turkish government has been unsuccessful in demanding the extradition of Gulen from the United States. Gulen has always rejected all allegations.

