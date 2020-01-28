Greece enters the markets with a 15-year bond

The Public Debt Management Agency has decided the issuance of a 15-year bond. According to an announcement by the Greek Government, BNP Paribas, Barclays, BofA, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan were instructed to take over the maturing version in 2035.

The joint venture will proceed in the near future, depending on the conditions on the international markets, as sources report.

It is noteworthy that Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, speaking to SKAI TV earlier today, confirmed this development, saying that “the procedures were in place”.

The question he was asked was whether the Greek Government would be issuing today a 15-year bond.

The market was expecting that, in the event that Fitch upgraded its credit rating, as it did on Friday midnight, the next immediate move would be the issuance of a 15-year bond.

Source: balkaneu