Coronavirus: Violence erupts as death toll rises

Riot police were used to quell protests in Hong Kong overnight as the death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 81.

In the UK, 73 people have been tested for the coronavirus, although all tests have returned negative.

A homemade bomb exploded at a hospital in Hong Kong, where protesters also set fire to a housing block that had been earmarked as a quarantine facility, Reuters reported.

The device exploded in a toilet cubicle at the Caritas Medical Centre and caused the temporary evacuation of some patients but no one was hurt.

Source: yahoo