Coronavirus: Violence erupts as death toll rises
Riot police were used to quell protests in Hong Kong overnight as the death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 81.
In the UK, 73 people have been tested for the coronavirus, although all tests have returned negative.
A homemade bomb exploded at a hospital in Hong Kong, where protesters also set fire to a housing block that had been earmarked as a quarantine facility, Reuters reported.
The device exploded in a toilet cubicle at the Caritas Medical Centre and caused the temporary evacuation of some patients but no one was hurt.
Source: yahoo
You may be interested
MSC Cruises picks Greek port Piraeus for homeporting from 2021Panos - Jan 28, 2020
Leading cruise operator MSC Cruises announced on Wednesday in Athens a first for the Swiss-based operator: the launch of a…
Greece wins legal battle against top-selling Japanese yogurt claiming to be ”Greek”Panos - Jan 28, 2020
Greece won a battle in Japan recently against a large company that produces yogurt under the name ”The Greek Yogurt.”…
Greece enters the markets with a 15-year bondPanos - Jan 28, 2020
The Public Debt Management Agency has decided the issuance of a 15-year bond. According to an announcement by the Greek…
Leave a Comment