Skiathos has the best beaches in the world: Conde Nast Traveler readers Choice 2019

27 January 2020
Greece was awarded the Readers’ Choice Awards 2019 by top travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler, with over 600,000 readers voting for the best travel choices of the year.

The Greek island of Skiathos managed to stand out thanks to its impressive beaches, beating out exotic destinations like the Seychelles and the Maldives.

Specifically, Conde Nast Traveler readers voted the island in the Aegean Sea as the island with the world’s best beaches for 2019!

The magazine made special reference to the beach of Koukounaries, known for its pine forest that reaches the sea, as well as Krassa bay (Banana beach), which attracts young people looking for water sports and evening entertainment.

Check out the 10 best islands in the world according to the Readers’ Choice Awards 2019:

1. Skiathos, Greece

2. Culebra, Puerto Rico

3. Boracay, Philippines

4. Kiawah Island, South Carolina

5. Palau, Philippines

6. Seychelles

7. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

8. Cook Islands, South Pacific

9. Whitsunday Islands, Australia

10. Anguilla, North America

