Man shot dead at bus depot in Attica
One man has been shot dead at a bus depot in the area of Dionysos, a town and a municipality in northeastern Attica, Greece, 18 km northeast of Athens.
According to initial reports, a 77-year-old man went to the bus depot and shot and killed a 55-year-old employee a little before 9 am. The perpetrator had fled the scene.
Police are investigating the motive behind the attack, but believe the two men most likely had personal differences.
You may be interested
France will not tolerate threats against Greece and Cyprus, French Minister warns TurkeyPanos - Jan 27, 2020
Ahead of a scheduled meeting between Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis with French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris next Wednesday, French…
Greek Defence Minister to Turkey: We will respond militarily, if provokedPanos - Jan 27, 2020
Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said Greece would respond to any Turkish provocations by all means necessary, “even militarily”. “What is…
Weather forecast: Mostly fairPanos - Jan 27, 2020
Mostly fair weather and winds from variable directions are forecast for Monday. Wind velocity will reach 6 on the Beaufort…
Leave a Comment