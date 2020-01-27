Man shot dead at bus depot in Attica

One man has been shot dead at a bus depot in the area of Dionysos, a town and a municipality in northeastern Attica, Greece, 18 km northeast of Athens.

According to initial reports, a 77-year-old man went to the bus depot and shot and killed a 55-year-old employee a little before 9 am. The perpetrator had fled the scene.

Police are investigating the motive behind the attack, but believe the two men most likely had personal differences.